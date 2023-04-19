The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
  • The average over/under for Minnesota's outings this season is 231.6, 10.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

