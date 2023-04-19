Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's outings this season is 231.6, 10.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.