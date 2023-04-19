Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corey Kluber and the Boston Red SoxApril 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .353 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • This year, Jeffers has recorded at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
  • The 37-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
