The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), take on starter Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is batting .098 with a double and a walk.

Gordon has had a base hit in three of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings