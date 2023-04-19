Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .265 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 15 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .259 with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (17.6%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
