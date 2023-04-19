Kyle Anderson and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on April 16, Anderson put up 11 points and two steals in a 109-80 loss against the Nuggets.

Now let's examine Anderson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 10.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.2 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.1 PRA 20.5 19.6 21.9 PR -- 14.7 15.8 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 26 11 1 3 1 1 2 2/5/2023 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 1/18/2023 34 13 11 8 1 1 4 1/2/2023 31 19 4 8 3 0 3

