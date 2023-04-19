Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Correa has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|11
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
