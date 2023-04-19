Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is batting .224 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (18.8%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (56.3%), including one multi-run game.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
