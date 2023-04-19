After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is batting .224 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (18.8%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (56.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.