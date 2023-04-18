On Tuesday, April 18 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (8-9) host the Minnesota Twins (10-6) at Fenway Park in the series opener. Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Twins.

The Twins are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 11.25 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.53 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Red Sox played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

