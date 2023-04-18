How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 16 home runs.
- Minnesota is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.
- The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- Minnesota has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 63 (3.9 per game).
- The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.
- The Twins rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 10.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota has an ERA of 2.60 as a team, best in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a .958 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (2-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|4/13/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Jhony Brito
|4/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gerrit Cole
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Chris Sale
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Patrick Corbin
