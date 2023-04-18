Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 18 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .353.
  • This season, Jeffers has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
