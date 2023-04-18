Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 18 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .353.

This season, Jeffers has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

