The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota with 15 hits, batting .268 this season with five extra-base hits.

Taylor is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (18.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings