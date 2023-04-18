Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Garlick is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 18, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)
- Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 27 of 66 games last season (40.9%) Garlick got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.1%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last season (66 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), Garlick picked up an RBI, and five of those games (7.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 27.3% of his games last season (18 of 66), he scored at least a run, and in four (6.1%) he scored more than once.
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.209
|.348
|OBP
|.240
|.390
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|14
|20/4
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (37.8%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.8%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.5%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (18.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Sale (1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an 11.25 ERA and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
