Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes zero players listed, as the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Celtics beat the Hawks 112-99 Saturday. Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics in the win with 29 points, while Dejounte Murray put up 24 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

When Boston puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been scoring 118.1 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are averaging 122.2 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 230.5

