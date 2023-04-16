Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (9-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-5) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 16.

The New York Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (3-0, 1.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Pablo Lopez (1-0, 1.35 ERA).

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (63 total), Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have the lowest ERA in baseball at 2.62.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule