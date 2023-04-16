Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .255 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In seven games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cole (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
