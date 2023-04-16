The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) have four players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' most recent game on Friday ended in a 120-95 victory over the Thunder. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Jeff Green: Questionable (Face), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Thumb), Aaron Gordon: Questionable (Shoulder), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves are scoring 117 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 224.5

