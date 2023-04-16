Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.
- Denver covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8 or more (40%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to top the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.8).
- With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.
- The Timberwolves make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Minnesota takes 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.
