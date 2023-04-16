The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, face the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 113-108 win over the Pelicans (his most recent game) Conley produced 17 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.9 16.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.7 5.2 PRA 23.5 21.3 24.6 PR -- 14.6 19.4 3PM 2.5 2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets

Conley's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.