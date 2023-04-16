Max Kepler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • Kepler got a base hit in 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (22.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last season (25.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored in 37.4% of his games last year (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
Home Away
64 GP 51
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Cole (3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
