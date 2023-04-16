Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 5:30 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his last game, had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 140-128 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 31.1 29.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.0 Assists 5.5 5.7 7.0 PRA 47.5 48.6 47.2 PR -- 42.9 40.2 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.3



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 17.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

