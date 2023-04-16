On Sunday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cole (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.