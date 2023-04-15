The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon has a double and a walk while batting .100.

In three of 13 games this year, Gordon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings