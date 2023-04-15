Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- batting .306 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (13) this season while batting .260 with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.