On Saturday, Jose Miranda (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has a double and five walks while hitting .232.

Miranda has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In four games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings