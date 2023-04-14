The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Play-In Tournament action.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
  • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-14 overall.
  • The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
  • The Timberwolves average just 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.6).
  • Defensively Minnesota has played better at home this year, giving up 115 points per game, compared to 116.6 in away games.
  • In terms of total threes made, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.3 per game, compared to 12 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 37.6% mark when playing on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Rudy Gobert Questionable Back
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee
Naz Reid Out Wrist
Jaden McDaniels Out Hand

