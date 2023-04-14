Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

In a 113-108 win over the Pelicans (his last game) Gobert posted two points.

In this piece we'll dive into Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 10.9 Rebounds 12.5 11.6 12.2 Assists -- 1.2 2.4 PRA 27.5 26.2 25.5 PR -- 25 23.1



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 116.4 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.6 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 9 6 4 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 25 15 15 1 0 1 0 10/19/2022 34 23 16 2 0 1 1

