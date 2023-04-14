The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon has a double and a walk while hitting .103.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in three of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
