Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has a double and a walk while hitting .103.
- Gordon has had a base hit in three of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.