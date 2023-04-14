After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Kyle Garlick and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Garlick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 40.9% of his 66 games last season, Garlick got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.

In seven of 66 games last year, he hit a home run (10.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Garlick drove in a run in 16.7% of his 66 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (four).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 36 .271 AVG .209 .348 OBP .240 .390 SLG .462 3 XBH 9 2 HR 7 4 RBI 14 20/4 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 37 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)