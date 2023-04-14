Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Kyle Garlick and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Garlick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)
- Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 40.9% of his 66 games last season, Garlick got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- In seven of 66 games last year, he hit a home run (10.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Garlick drove in a run in 16.7% of his 66 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (four).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.209
|.348
|OBP
|.240
|.390
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|14
|20/4
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (37.8%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.8%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.5%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (18.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.