Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo, Nikola Vucevic and others in the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls matchup at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 2.5 (-161)

The 18.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 1.9 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Adebayo's per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 6.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-118)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9-point scoring average is 3.6 less than Friday's over/under.

He grabs 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has connected on 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-118) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-161)

Tyler Herro's 20.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Herro's rebounding average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Herro averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Herro has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-120) 10.5 (-120) 2.5 (-125) 0.5 (-227)

The 17.6 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

Vucevic averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Vucevic averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Vucevic has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 4.5 (-154) 4.5 (-161) 0.5 (-149)

DeMar DeRozan's 24.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Friday's over/under.

DeRozan has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.