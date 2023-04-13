On Thursday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is hitting .118 with a double and a walk.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in three of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Brito (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
