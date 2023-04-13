On Thursday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .118 with a double and a walk.

Gordon has had a base hit in three of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings