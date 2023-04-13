Michael A. Taylor -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .233 with two doubles and a home run.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings