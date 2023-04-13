On Thursday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has five walks while batting .191.
  • Miranda has had a base hit in seven of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Brito (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
