Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has five walks while batting .191.
- Miranda has had a base hit in seven of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Brito (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
