On Thursday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has five walks while batting .191.

Miranda has had a base hit in seven of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings