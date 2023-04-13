Thursday, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is batting .182 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Brito (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.