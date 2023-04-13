After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (13) this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings