(5-7) will match up with the (7-4) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Lucas Giolito will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The White Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' matchup versus the White Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

The Twins have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+125) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.