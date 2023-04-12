The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into a Play-In game in the NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

ESPN

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)

Bulls (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6-point favorite.

Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the point total 43.9% of the time this season (36 out of 82). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season while the Bulls have a .426 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto is putting up 112.9 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 111.4 points per game (fourth-best).

The Raptors rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.

It's been a tough stretch for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).

Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.4% are two-pointers and 25.6% are threes.

Bulls Performance Insights

Chicago puts up 113.1 points per game and allow 111.8, ranking them 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.

At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.

The Bulls are the second-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.

