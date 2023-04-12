Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .205 with two doubles and a home run.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Taylor has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Giolito (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
