On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .308 this season with four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Buxton has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

