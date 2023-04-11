(6-4) will go head to head against the (5-6) at Target Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 16 Ks, Pablo Lopez will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The White Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-155). The matchup's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The White Sox have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The White Sox have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

