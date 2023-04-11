Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is batting .077 with a walk.
- Gordon has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lynn (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.