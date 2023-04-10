Trevor Larnach -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .439, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 77th in slugging.

Larnach has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings