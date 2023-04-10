After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

  • Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Wallner got a hit nine times last season in 18 games (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He homered in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wallner picked up an RBI in six games last year out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
6 GP 12
.167 AVG .231
.318 OBP .318
.389 SLG .359
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
5 RBI 5
13/4 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cease (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
