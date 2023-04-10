Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has two doubles and three walks while hitting .182.
- Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Correa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Cease (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3).
