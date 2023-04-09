(3-6) will match up with the (6-2) at Target Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 5 Ks, Hunter Brown will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSNX

BSNX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' matchup against the Astros but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Astros with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Joey Gallo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won three of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Twins were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.