Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Gobert, in his last game (April 8 win against the Spurs) put up 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 12.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 13.1 Assists -- 1.3 2.7 PRA 27.5 26.7 27.9 PR -- 25.4 25.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Pelicans

Gobert is responsible for attempting 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans give up 112.5 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 24.9 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 17 12 3 0 1 1 12/28/2022 29 10 8 2 0 4 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.