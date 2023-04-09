Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has a walk while hitting .105.
- Gordon has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
