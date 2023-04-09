The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .350.

This year, Farmer has recorded at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

