Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .226 with four walks.
- Miranda has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
