The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .226 with four walks.
  • Miranda has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Brown (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
