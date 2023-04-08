When the (5-2) match up with the (3-5) at Target Field on Saturday, April 8 at 2:10 PM ET, Joe Ryan will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 6).

The Twins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (-105). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored six times and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

