The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET. Joe Ryan will start for Minnesota, trying to shut down Alex Bregman and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB play with six total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .355.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (27 total runs).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Twins strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 10.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.74).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (.919).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins W 11-1 Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.